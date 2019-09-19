NDLEA nabs drug kingpin in Kwara

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kwara State Command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) yesterday said it arrested a suspected drug kingpin, Mr Chukwuemeka Johnson, who is allegedly a major dealer of Indian hemp in the state and has been on the wanted list of the Command since 2017.

The disclosure was made by the state commander, Mr. Umoru Ambrose.

Ambrose, who was addressing journalists, said the agency has recorded some landmark achievements in recent time under “Operation Keep Kwara Drug Free”

He said, “most importantly is the arrest of one Mr. Chukwuemeka Odeh Okewu Johnson, alias ‘Chuks’ who has been on the wanted list of the Command since 2017.

“Three hundred and ninety six bags of cannabis weighing 4,356 kilograms were recovered from his warehouse.

“The agency also arrested some young guys who claimed to be students of the University Of Ilorin and Kwara State University, KWASU, at Tanke and Malete respectively, and their parents visited the command Headquarters in Ilorin for identification.”

Ambrose added that, “many of the arrested students were released to their parents after passing through counselling and rehabilitation at the state command under the new program called, “Know Your Child Status” while a few of them are still undergoing rehabilitation”.

He appealed to the present government in the state and wealthy individuals to support the efforts of the NDLEA in bringing the scourge of drug abuse to an end.

