NDLEA inducts varsity student as anti-drug ambassador

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has inducted a 200-level student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Ms. Ugochi Onuoha, also known as “Guchi” as its National Anti-Drug Ambassador in the country.

The chairman/chief executive officer of the agency, Col. Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah (retd), said this yesterday in Abuja during the formal unveiling of “Guchi” at the agency’s headquarters.

According to him, when the idea of an anti-drug ambassador was conceived, he did not hesitate to give instant approval because it was a clear indication that the idea of drug control as a shared responsibility, which the agency has been canvassing over the years, has crystalised.

The NDLEA boss said as its new anti-drug ambassador in the next two years, “Guchi” would work closely with the agency and other stakeholders to draw attention to its overall priorities of addressing the drug issue affecting the lives of the people and wellbeing.

Responding, “Guchi” appreciated her being honoured and promised to discharge her responsibility successfully.

