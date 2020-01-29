NDLEA impounds 225kg drugs, arrests 146 suspects in Imo

ADVERTISEMENT

The Imo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said that it arrested 146 suspects and seized 225.32 kilograms of hard drugs in 2019.

The Public Relations Officer of the agency, Uche Sampson, who disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, said the arrests and seizures were part of of the agency’s 2019 performance.

According to him, the agency counseled 48 drug addicts and rehabilitated five.

“The total number of convictions was eight and the total number of drug cases pending in court as at 31 December, 2019 was 55,” he said.

He, however, regretted that the command had operated under very difficult and challenging situation in 2019 adding that the challenges were largely due to poor/obsolete logistics particularly operational vehicles and other infrastructure.

He expressed the commitment of the command to improve on its performance in 2020, and expressed the hope that the agency would be provided with more logistics and necessary infrastructure.

He commended the people of the state for their good will and moral support and appealed for their increased and continued support in 2020 by supplying useful information to the command.

