NDLEA discovers marijuana farmland in Ilorin

By Romoke W. Ahmad, Ilorin Published Date
Suspects arrested by NDLEA with the trailer loaded with cannabis.

The operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, said it has discovered a … farmland in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

This is as the agency paraded the farmer, Nasir Salisu and a trailer intercepted along Jebba-Mokwa road with 500kg of cannabis sativa with five suspects in the vehicle.

The cannabis farmer, Nasir Salisu arrested by the NDLEA in Ilorin.

Parading the suspects, Commander of NDLEA Kwara state command, Ambrose Umoru, said the cannabis sativa farmer was recently apprehended in Kulende, Sango Ilorin while they intercepted the trailer with Kano registration number GWL 28 XA following a tip off from confidential informants.

