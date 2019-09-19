NDLEA chairman elected 1st vice chairman of HONLEA

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman/CEO, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Col. Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah (rtd), has been elected 1st vice chairman of Heads of National Drug Law Enforcement Agencies in Africa (HONLEA).

He was elected at the ongoing conference of the body in Mauritius.

HONLEA is the umbrella body of all Heads of African countries’ drug law enforcement agencies.

The spokesman of the agency, Mr. Jonah Achema, said yesterday in Abuja that Abdallah’s emergence is “a testimony of his performance-driven leadership which has transformed NDLEA into a leading light in global drug control.”

“Abdallah was elected at the 29th meeting of HONLEA which holds every year to enforce cooperation at regional levels for all member states to give account of what they have done in the past year.

“The tenure is for a period of one year until another meeting is held when new members would be elected.

“The chairmanship of the body was conceded to the host country, Mauritius, while the 2nd vice chairman went to Angola,” Achema said.

