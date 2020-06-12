NDLEA arrests 4 Indian hemp traffickers in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Drugs Laws Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kaduna has arrested four suspected Indian hemp traffickers in the state.

The agency said it also seized 2,014kg of the hard drug during COVID-19 lockdown in the state.

The NDLEA State Commander, Bala Musa Fagge, at a news briefing on Friday said the command on 6 May 2020 intercepted a Honda Accord vehicle with a lone occupant, conveying 46 kilogrammes of Indian hemp along Kaduna-Abuja highway.

He said the Indian hemp was billed for Kaduna town and its environs.

He said also on 26 May 2020, they intercepted a lorry truck in Saminaka town conveying 168 kilogrammes of Cannabis Sativa meant for distribution to Saminaka town and its surrounding local government Areas.

“Despite the lockdown, these people tried to smuggle illicit drugs into the state for distribution.

“The suspects, all male, are still undergoing investigation to unravel the chain of people involved in this criminal act,” he said.

In his remarks, the Director-General of Kaduna State Bureau of Substance Abuse, Preventive and Treatment, J‎oseph Maigari, commended NDLEA for the achievements.

He said the state government will hunt down drug traffickers and bring them to justice.

He said the agency in collaboration with other security agencies are working to ensure they free the state from drug traffickers.

