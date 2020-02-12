NDLEA arrests 34 suspected drug traffickers in Edo

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Edo State said it has arrested 34 suspected drug traffickers in the state.

The agency’s commander in the state, Buba Wakawa, who disclosed this yesterday said a total of 1,661.005 kilogram of various narcotic drugs including Indian hemp and cocaine were also seized within the period (January) under review.

He said the suspects include 22 males and 12 females, adding that, “15 of the suspects hail from Edo State, 11 from Delta, three from Cross River, and one each from Akwa Ibom, Benue, Gombe, Taraba, and Zamfara States.”

Wakawa said the cases are at various stages of investigation and prosecution.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App