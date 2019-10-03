NDLEA arrests 28–year-old man with 296.8kg of cannabis in Gombe

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Command in Gombe State has arrested a 28 -year old businessman, Ismail Yusuf for being in possession of 296.8 kilograms of cannabis.

Mr Aliyu Adole, the state’s NDLEA Commander disclosed this while speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Gombe.

Adole said that the suspect was arrested on Thursday at about 4.00 a.m., with the substance in his house.

“Early this morning we went out for an operation and we successfully arrested a big drug dealer in town.

“We have been monitoring him for some time and thank God we were able to seize 296.8 kilograms of cannabis, about 341 blocks,” he said.

Adole said that the arrest was the second in three months.

“This is the second time in three months that we have arrested a suspected hard drug dealer with high quantity of drug.

“The last suspect was arrested with 321 kilograms of hard drugs which is about 401 blocks,” he said.

Adole called on residents of the state to assist the agency in the fight against drug abuse by giving useful information.

Speaking with newsmen, the suspect said he got the supply from his boss who resides in Abuja.

He said this was his first time in the business adding that he got involved in order to get money for taking care of his two pregnant wives and three children.(NAN)

