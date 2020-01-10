NDLEA arrests 278 suspected drug traffickers in Edo

ADVERTISEMENT

The Edo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said that it has arrested 278 suspected drug traffickers in Edo state in 2019.

NDLEA state Commander, Buba Wakawa, who disclosed this Friday while giving the command’s 2019 score card, said the suspects made up 187 males and 91 females were caught with 23,842.096 kilograms of various narcotic drugs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A breakdown of the drugs are; cannabis, 23,803.593kg, diazepam 19.112kg, tramadol 9.713kg, rubber solution 8kg, extol 1kg, amphetamine 0.534kg, Rapynol 0.100kg, cocaine 0.024kg, Lexotan 0.020kg and 30 bottles of codeine cough syrups,”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

Wakawa further disclosed that 22 cannabis farms measuring 9.337 hectares were destroyed while 211 drug-dependent persons were counseled and reunited with their families in the period under review.

He explained that statistical analysis of arrests and seizures from the previous two years indicate that illegal drug activities have reduced in the state, due to the control measures put in place by the agency in collaboration with the State government.

Wakawa noted that some of the modes of drug concealment adopted by drug barons in the State include the storage of drugs in silos, underground tunnels, and false compartments in trucks, buses, and cars among others.

He however, urged members of the public to promptly report illegal drug activities in their communities and seek early treatment for persons with drug abuse disorders.

Related

ADVERTISEMENT Surulere man reveals New Herbal Solution That Reverses Weak Erection and Helps Last Up to 48 Minutes in Bed With No Side Effects

Download Daily Trust News App