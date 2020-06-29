NDLEA arrests 27 suspects at Lagos airport

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the lockdown and flight restrictions occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, have arrested 27 suspected drug traffickers from January till date.

Besides, the command made a seizure of 301.282 kilograms of illicit drugs such as cocaine, heroin, cannabis Sativa, ephedrine, tramadol, and diazepam in the period under review.

The NDLEA Commandant at the airport, Garba Ahmadu, disclosed this at the weekend while speaking on 2020 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking declared by the United Nations to promote awareness on the danger of drug abuse.

The commandant also disclosed that the 301.282 kg seizure represents a “huge increase” compared to the total seizure of 377.801 recorded the entire last year.

In the two quarters under review, Tramadol seizure was estimated at 158.600 kg; followed by Diazepam (42.000kg); Cannabis Sativa (31.330kg); Cocaine (25.053kg); and Ephedrine (19.811kg).

