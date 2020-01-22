NDLEA arrests 249 suspects, seizes 426.5988kg of illicit drugs in Anambra

ADVERTISEMENT

The Anambra state command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), said it had arrested about 249 suspected dealers in illicit drugs in the state.

The State Command Public Relations Officer, Mr. Charles E. Odigie, who disclosed this in a statement made available to Daily Trust in Awka, on Wednesday said that the suspects were nabbed between December 2019 to date, adding that it also seized 426.5988 kg of assorted drug substances during the period.

He gave the breakdown as follows; Cannabis sativa ​​356.9927 kg, Cocaine​​​0.00223 kg, Heroine​​​0.063 kg and Crystalline meth​​ 69.0308 kg.

He said the Command also got 37 convictions and has 124 pending cases in the Federal High Court, Awka and the court of appeal, Enugu, respectively.

He added that the State Commander, Mr. Misbahu Idris applauded the support of the State, Chief Willie Obiano in the fight against drug trafficking, abuse and insecurity in the state, warned those involved in illicit drug activities to desist from it or face the full wrath of the law

He however, assured that NDLEA, with the assistance of other sister agencies in the state, would not be discouraged in its effort to make the state drug-free

