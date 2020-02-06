NDLEA arrests 15 suspected drug pedellers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Adamawa State Command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA ) has arrested 15 suspected drug dealers.

The Commander of the agency, Idris Bello, said the suspects were apprehended sequel to raids coordinated by men of the command at Yola market, abbattoire and other parts of the state.

He said that 4.815 Kilogramme of illicit drugs were recovered from the suspects.

The commander noted that the raids on the abattoir and market were carried out by the special squad of the command following a tip off.

