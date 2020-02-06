  1. Home
  2. Crime
  3. NDLEA arrests 15 suspected drug pedellers
ADVERTISEMENT

NDLEA arrests 15 suspected drug pedellers

By . . Published Date
NDLEA

The Adamawa State Command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA ) has arrested 15 suspected drug dealers.

The Commander of the agency, Idris Bello, said the suspects were apprehended sequel to raids coordinated by men of the command at Yola market, abbattoire and other parts of the state.

He said that 4.815 Kilogramme of illicit drugs were recovered from the suspects.

The commander noted that the raids on the abattoir and market were carried out by the special squad  of the command following a tip off.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.