NDLEA arrested 127 suspects, secured conviction of 34

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Adamawa Command, said it secured the conviction of 34 drug offenders and arrested 127 suspects in 2019.

Alhaji Idris Bello, the commander of the drug agency in the state, stated on Saturday in Yola that the suspects comprised of 125 males and two females, while the 34 convicts were all males aged between 18-50 years.

“In the year under review, a total of 605.555kgs of assorted drugs were seized by the command.

“The seized items included Indian hemp, 313.342kg, and psychotropic substances, 292.213kgs.

“The command also made a first time, exceptional seizure of five cartons of Pentazocine injections which weighed 21.00 kg. (NAN)

