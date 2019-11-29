NDLEA arraigns man for allegedly peddling 967.9kg marijuana

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Friday in Lagos arraigned one Adeyemi Usman, who allegedly trafficked in 967.9kg of cannabis sativa (marijuana).

The agency charged Usman on one count of drug trafficking before a Federal High Court.

The suit marked FHC/L/378/2019 is pending before Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo.

The Prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, alleged that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 15.

He said that Usman unlawfully transported the large volume of restricted substance in a bus, from the Eke-Akete area of Ajah, Lagos State.

He noted that cannabis was restricted by law, adding that trafficking in same contravened the provisions of Sections 11(c) of the NDLEA Act of 2004.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The court adjourned the case until Feb. 24, 2020, for trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NDLEA Act provides for a penalty of up to life imprisonment for drug trafficking. (NAN)

