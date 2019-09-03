  1. Home
Ndidi sets Leicester City target

Wilfred Ndidi
Wilfred Ndidi is optimistic Leicester City can finish in the Premier League top six this season.

Brendan Rodgers’ men narrowly missed out on Europa League ticket last term, after ending behind Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton in ninth place.

The Super Eagles midfielder played a key role in his side’s performances, helping the Foxes keep nine clean sheets in 38 league games.

Ndidi has now set a target for the King Power Stadium outfit, as he hopes his side can surpass their last season’s performances.

“Top six? I would say top three [is possible] but we have to get the points out of the games before we can place ourselves at the top.” Ndidi said on Sky Sports.

The Nigeria international is currently studying business and management at the De Montfort University (DMU) as he aims to broaden his academic knowledge.

“Education is very important because growing up in Nigeria I wasn’t in school and then seeing other kids not been able to go to school because their parent could not afford it,” the combative midfielder continued.

