Ndidi Nwenuli appointed board member of Rockefeller foundation

Rockefeller Foundation has announced the appointment of Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli as a member of its Board of Trustees. The appointment took effect from November 21st, 2019.

A statement from the foundation said Nwuneli, who is the founder of LEAP Africa and co-founder of Sahel Consulting, was appointed on the board alongside Agnes Binagwaho, the vice-chancellor of University of Global Health Equity in Rwanda.

Nwuneli serves as its managing partner helping to shape agriculture strategy and policy and implementing large-scale, innovative programmes in West Africa in partnership with the public, private and nonprofit sectors.

With more than 23 years’ experience in international development, Ms. Nwuneli was recognised as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum, received a national honour (Member of the Federal Republic) from the Nigerian Government and was listed as one of the 20 Youngest Powerful African Women by Forbes.

Nwuneli is also the co-founder of AACE Foods, a social enterprise that processes nutritious food made from the best of West Africa’s cereals, herbs, pulses and spices. She is the founder of LEAP Africa, which works across Africa inspiring, empowering and equipping the next generation of dynamic, principled and innovative young leaders.

She received her MBA from Harvard Business School, and her undergraduate degree with honors in Multinational and Strategic Management from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Ms Nwuneli said she is honored to join the Board of Trustees to support the foundation as it continues to build on its legacy of leveraging data, technology and innovation to improve the well-being of humanity.

