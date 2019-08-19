Ndidi: Leicester should have defeated Chelsea

ADVERTISEMENT

Wilfred Ndidi believes Leicester City should have claimed the three points against Chelsea in their Premier League game on Sunday.

The Foxes played out a 1-1 stalemate with Frank Lampard’s men in their first away game of the season at Stamford Bridge.

The visitors clawed their way back into the game after Mason Mount’s opener for the Blues only seven minutes into the encounter.

Ndidi, whose mistake led to the Blues’ goal, redeemed himself in the 66th minute, heading home James Maddison’s cross to draw his side level.

The combative Nigerian midfielder feels the Foxes deserved to win the game following their impressive performance in the second half of the tie.

“It’s a mixed feeling for me because in the first half we were not up to it,” Ndidi told LCFC TV.

“We tried to come back in the second half, with better spirit and we tried to push forward. As I said, it was a mixed feeling because we should have got the three points even after the first half.

“We’re not here to compete, we’re here to contend. All of the guys have a good spirit and we know what we want this season.

“Getting this point, we’re not really happy, we’re kind of sad because we dominated the second half which could have brought a better result for us.”

