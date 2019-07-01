NDIC solicits for speedy amendment of enabling act

ADVERTISEMENT

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Umaru Ibrahim, has appealed to the 9th Senate for the speedy passage of the NDIC Act, 2006 (as amended) currently before the National Assembly.

The NDIC boss made the plea when the Management of the Corporation paid a courtesy call on the newly elected President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan in his office, a statement by Sunday Oluyemi

NDIC’s Director, Communication & Public Affairs Department said.

Responding, the Senate President promised that the Senate would immediately commence work on the Bill to Amend the NDIC Act 2006 afresh as the work earlier done by the 8th Senate had lapsed with the expiration of that Assembly. He noted the importance of the Bill and assured the Management of the Corporation that the 9th Senate would give the bill the accelerated consideration it deserved.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, the NDIC Managing Director congratulated the Senate President on his election, along with the returning and first time Senators on their victory at the polls.

He stated the resolve of the Corporation to work closely with the Senate leadership and the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions to ensure a stable banking system which is critical to the stability of the nation’s financial system.

