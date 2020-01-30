NDE to trains 690 youths, women on entrepreneurship in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced training for 690 youths and women from the 23 Local Government Area of Kaduna State on entrepreneurship.

Addressing the participants at the flag off and Orientation Programme under the Basic National open Apprenticeship Scheme (CB-NOAS), the State Coordinator, Sani Maiwada, said the training will last for six months and that stipends would also be provided to participants.

He said ‎30 participants have been selected per Local Government across the state as he commended the NDE Director General Nasiru Ladan Kwantagora for increasing the number of participants.

“ We have 690 participants to train on various entrepreneurship skills and 30 participants per Local Government from 23 Local Governments of the state will be trained. This is a very good initiative introduced by our able DG,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The Zonal Coordinator ‎described skills acquisition as the best option to unemployment in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

NDE Director General, Nasiru Ladan Kwantagora represented by Mrs Agnes Ogbaga, ‎called on the beneficiaries to take the training serious.

He warned that the agency will not hesitate to drop any unserious participant.

In his remarks, the Chairman Soba Local Government Area who served as the Chairman of the occasion Mohammed Mahmoud Aliyu, commended NDE for the initiative.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App