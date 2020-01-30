  1. Home
  2. Women In Business
  3. NDE to trains 690 youths, women on entrepreneurship in Kaduna
ADVERTISEMENT

NDE to trains 690 youths, women on entrepreneurship in Kaduna

By Mohammed Ibrahim Yaba, Kaduna Published Date

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced   training for 690 youths and women from the 23 Local Government Area of Kaduna State on entrepreneurship.

Addressing the participants at the flag off and Orientation Programme under the Basic National open Apprenticeship Scheme (CB-NOAS), the  State Coordinator, Sani Maiwada, said the training will last for six months and that stipends would also be provided to participants.

He said ‎30 participants have been selected per Local Government across the state as he commended the NDE Director General Nasiru Ladan Kwantagora for increasing the number of participants.

“ We have 690 participants to train on various  entrepreneurship skills and 30 participants per Local Government from 23 Local Governments of the state will be trained. This is a very good initiative introduced by our able DG,” he said.

The Zonal Coordinator ‎described skills acquisition as the best option to unemployment in the country.

NDE Director General, Nasiru Ladan Kwantagora represented by Mrs Agnes Ogbaga, ‎called on the beneficiaries to take the training serious.

He warned that the agency will not hesitate to drop any unserious participant.

In his remarks, the Chairman Soba Local Government Area who served as the Chairman of the occasion Mohammed Mahmoud Aliyu, commended NDE for the initiative.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.