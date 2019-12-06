NDE to train repentant bandits in Katsina

  1. Home
National Directorate of Employment (NDE)
The National Directorate of Employment is targeting frontline local government areas in Katsina State to see how it can engage remorseful bandits in a skills’ acquisition programme.

NDE Director-General Nasir Mohammed disclosed this in Abuja while receiving Katsina State Deputy Governor Mannir Yakubu ona courtesy visit.

The deputy governor commended the NDE for promoting micro, small and medium enterprises as well as training and giving resettlement package to 45,000 youths in the state.

He urged for more collaboration between the state government and the NDE to achieve desired goals.

Yakubu also visited the Director-General of the Standard Organisation  of Nigeria, calling for a conducive environment for small and medium enterprises in the state.

Earlier, the SON DG, represented by the Chief of Staff in his office, Richard Agu affirmed that Katsina State had taken a giant stride to upset laboratory charges for four micro, small and medium enterprises in paint industries to facilitate their certification.

