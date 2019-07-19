NDE to train 7000 youths, women on entrepreneurship skills

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), in collaboration with World Bank , will commence the training of 7000 youths and women across seven northern states on entrepreneurship skills, under the Youth Employment and Social Support Operation (YESSO).

The Focal Person, NDE-YESSO, Mrs Roseline Olawumi, disclosed this in Gombe during a two-day orientation workshop for 63 facilitators who will train the beneficiaries under a project tagged; Skills for Job (S4J).

She said the NDE organised the workshop for its personnel, who would train the prospective beneficiaries, in order to sensitise them on the operating modalities of the project.

Mrs Olawumi explained that during the workshop, the 63 facilitators drawn from Adamawa, Borno, Gombe, Kebbi, Sokoto, Tabara and Yobe states will be trained on how to identify and select the target beneficiaries from their respective states.

She added that under the S4J project, 7000 poor and vulnerable youths and women, to be derived from the seven states, will be trained on Life Skills Training, Sector Specific Training, Entrepreneurship Skills and Internship.

The focal person said the programme was designed to empower youths with skills that would help them compete favourably in the labour market and empower them to become entrepreneurs and job creators.

Olawumi added that the beneficiaries will be paid N7, 500 monthly stipends during the training and a starter pack to start any trade they learnt at the end of the training.

