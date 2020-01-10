NDE to train 480 youths on apprenticeship scheme in Taraba

  1. Home
By Magaji Isa Hunkuyi, Jalingo   Published Date

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) is to commence the training of 480 youths on basic apprenticeship scheme in Taraba state.

The state coordinator of the Directorate, Alhaji Aderemi Adebisi disclosed this  during an interview with North-East Trust in Jalingo.

He said 30 youths would be trained in each of the 16 local government areas of the state and recruitment for the trainees has already been concluded.

According to the coordinator the training is part the Directorate’s efforts to meet with the increasing challenges of unemployment among youths in the country.

“At the end of the training graduate trainees will be fully proficient to compete favorably  in the business world,” he said.

The coordinator stated that the target groups included unskilled men and women who may be primary or secondary school leavers as well as school dropouts.

Mr Adebisi warned  training facilitators against recycling persons into the current programme in order to allow those that had not benefitted from the Directorate’s training programme in the past.

 

