The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Borno State has secured temporary employment opportunities for 50 degree/HND graduates who were jobless after their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme. The State Coordinator of the NDE, Hajiya Mairo Aliyu, who disclosed this shortly after meeting the participants, told Kanem Trust in Maiduguri that the Graduate Attachment Programme (GAP) was meant for unemployed graduates of tertiary institutions.

