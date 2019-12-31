Breaking News
N6.3billion suit: You have case to answer, court tells Jang
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NDE gets new headquarters after renting for 32 years
ADVERTISEMENT

NDE gets new headquarters after renting for 32 years

By Umar Shehu Usman Published Date
The EFCC Secretary, Ola Olukoyode and the NDE DG Dr. Nasir Mohammed Ladan during the official handover of document of the allocated edifice in Abuja on Tuesday.

The National Directorate of Employment, (NDE) has been allocated an office accommodation as its permanent Headquarters in Abuja by the Federal Government.

Daily Trust gathered that the NDE had been in a rented apartment, located at Evarist House, Wuse Zone 1, Abuja, for the past 32 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new office allocated to the NDE is one of the edifices forfeited to the Federal Government by corrupt persons in the country.

The Secretary of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyode, officially handed over the document of the edifice to the NDE DG on Tuesday.

While expressing delight that the NDE now have a permanent headquarters, he noted that it was a sign that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is committed to fighting corruption.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.