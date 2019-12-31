NDE gets new headquarters after renting for 32 years

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Directorate of Employment, (NDE) has been allocated an office accommodation as its permanent Headquarters in Abuja by the Federal Government.

Daily Trust gathered that the NDE had been in a rented apartment, located at Evarist House, Wuse Zone 1, Abuja, for the past 32 years.

The new office allocated to the NDE is one of the edifices forfeited to the Federal Government by corrupt persons in the country.

The Secretary of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyode, officially handed over the document of the edifice to the NDE DG on Tuesday.

While expressing delight that the NDE now have a permanent headquarters, he noted that it was a sign that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is committed to fighting corruption.

