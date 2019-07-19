NDE empowers 900,000 unemployed Nigerians in 2yrs – DG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director-General National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Dr. Nasiru Muhammad Ladan Argungu,‎ on Friday said the directorate succeeded in training and empowering over 900,000 unemployed Nigerians in the last two years.

The DG made the disclosure at the closing of a 3-day workshop on Public Procurement Planning and Bid Management for the directorate’s procurement officers held in Kaduna.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Argungu represented by the directorate’s Director of Procurement, Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar said since assumption to office in 2017, he placed priority on training.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that he placed high premium on staff motivation and training for increased output.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Argungu added that the procurement workshop was one in the series of the NDE capacity-building trainings conceived to address issues related to principles of public procurement.

Earlier, a trainer from Rock Edge Consulting Limited, Mr. Bulus James, said the participants have been exposed to the modern trend in the procurement process.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App