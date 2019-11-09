NDE empowers 416 women, youths in Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director General, National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Dr Nasiru Mohammed Ladan has revealed that 416 selected graduates of the 2018/2019 of the Environment Beautification Training Scheme (EBTS) had received their resettlement loans, tools and cash nationwide.

Speaking during the disbursement ceremony in Kano, the NDE boss represented by NDE’s director special public works Malam Bashir Abdulkadir stated that, the scheme was initiated to offer young school leavers employability skills and experience.

According to him, the loan packages given to the beneficiaries was meant to enable them to acquire rightful tools for them to effectively start their respective businesses.

He added that, the loan must be repaid as at when due and in accordance with the loan repayment schedule, saying, ‘There is no free lunch anywhere’.

Similarly, addressing the beneficiaries, Kano state NDE coordinator Alhaji Iliyasu Ahmed stated that the 13 beneficiaries from Kano include 3 females, adding that they have 6 months grace period before the start paying back the loans which he said will be repaid in 3 years as stipulated in the scheme’s regulations.

