NDE approves 2-months moratorium for loan beneficiaries

The National Directorate of Employment has given a grace of two months to about 72, 000 beneficiaries of micro loans for repayments.

NDE Director-General, Dr Nasir Mohammed Ladan Argungu, said the beneficiaries were expected to continue with the payment from June.

The disbursement had been carried out through the NDE’s Micro Economic Enhancement Scheme in which the beneficiaries were given N10, 000 each.

The scheme is aimed at reaching out to the grassroots people who have a capital of not more than N5, 000.

The NDE urged the over 40,000 beneficiaries, who were about to be empowered with loans, to exercise patience.

Argungu said disbursement of loans and other resettlement packs would continue after the current lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.

