NDDC: Reps want EFCC to recover money allegedly stolen by officials, contractors

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to go after officials and contractors of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and recover billions allegedly siphoned from the coffers of the commission.

This came after the adoption of the report submitted to the House by the Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo led committee on Niger Delta.

The report reads in part: “That the House do consider the report of the committee on Niger Delta Development on the need to investigate the alleged financial malfeasance and other activities in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and approve the recommendations therein (Laid: 23/7/2020).

“That these gross violations should be reported to the anti-graft agencies for further investigation, prosecution and recovery.”

Details later

Related

Download Daily Trust News App