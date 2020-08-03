NDDC probe: Uduaghan dismisses reported N429m road contract allegation

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Delta Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, on Monday said the allegation linking him with a Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) road contract in Port Harcourt, Rivers, was false.

Uduaghan in statement in Warri, which was signed by his media assistant, Monoyo Edon, urged the public to disregard the allegation as reported by the media on Monday. NDDC yet to pay contractors that handled road projects I facilitated — Orji Kalu

Labour readies for showdown over corruption in NDDC

According to media report, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, had in a letter linked two former Delta governors, James Ibori and Uduaghan, to various contracts awarded by the commission.

The letter was said to have been addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Uduaghan, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Delta, said he had reached out to the minister to immediately correct the falsehood.

The former governor who served for two terms under the PDP before he defected to the APC, said that he had never approached the commission for any contract.

“The publication states that the former governor was linked to the contract for the emergency repair of Close B, Alhaji Estate & Environs, Rumuodomaya, Port Harcourt, at a cost of N429m.

“I want to state clearly that the said accusation is false. Uduaghan has never approached the NDDC for any contract whatsoever.

“It is even more ridiculous that the said contract is a road inside Port Harcourt town.

“The attention of the Minister of the Niger Delta, Sen. Akpabio, has been drawn to the publication and I hope he makes a correction,” he said. (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App