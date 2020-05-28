NDDC Probe: Blackmail won’t stop our investigation — Senate

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate yesterday said no amount of blackmail would stop it from further probing the N40bn allegedly misappropriated by the Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission within the last three months.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, described as blatant lies, all allegations levelled against the National Assembly by the Acting Managing Director of the Commission, Kemebradikumo Pondei and the ones personally directed at him by the Executive Director, Project, Cairo Ojougboh.

READ: National Assembly wants to scuttle our forensic audit — NDDC

At a media briefing in Abuja yesterday, Nwaoboshi alleged that the National Assembly committees on the NDDC were being attacked by the IMC because of the ongoing investigation into finances of the commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

He said the investigation was as a result of the plethora of petitions against the IMC the National Assembly had received.

Nwaoboshi also dismissed claim that some lawmakers were collecting N1bn every month using consultancy firms engaged to recover statutory contributions from oil producing and gas processing companies.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App