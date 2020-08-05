NDDC IMC embezzled N6.2bn earmarked for palliatives – staffer

ADVERTISEMENT

The Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission embezzled N6.2bn earmarked for palliatives for the people of Niger Delta, according to a staffer.

Chairman of the NDDC Palliative Distribution Committee, Sobomabo Jackrich, in a petition addressed to the leadership of National Assembly, alleged that the N6.2bn palliative scam was different from the N1.3bn funds shared to over 4,000 staffers of the commission under the leadership of Prof. Kemerbrandikumo Pondei.

“The N6.2bn that was magnanimously approved by Mr. President to help the poor and indigents of the Niger Delta during this difficult period of the pandemic as palliatives has curiously been allegedly misappropriated and embezzled by the IMC of the NDDC and their co-conspirators.

“My findings did not only show that the money cannot be accounted for, but there is nothing on ground to show that that N6.2bn of our hard earned tax payers money was invested for its original purpose which the president approved,” he said.

NDDC Head of Corporate Affairs, Charles Odili, neither answered the phone call nor replied a text message sent to him by our correspondent seeking his reaction to the allegations.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App