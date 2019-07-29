NDA targets 10,000 in free medical outreach programme

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, is targeting about 10,000 people in its medical outreach programme which commenced at Dogon Fadama in Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger State yesterday.

NDA Deputy Commandant Air Vice Marshal Ismaila Sadiq Kaita disclosed this to journalists, saying the exercise was to improve military-civil relationship.

The Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora, Alhaji Saidu Namaska, represented by retired Col. Yusuf Daniel Salka, charged his subjects to cooperate with security agencies by reporting suspicious activities to appropriate authorities.

The village head of Dogon Fadama, Malam Shitu Musa Iboli, said the gesture would give rural dwellers access to medi-care.

