NDA conducts medical outreach for residents of Dan Kande 

By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka Published Date
Women and children awaits their turn during a medical outreach organised by the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) for residents of Dan Kande, Igabi LGA in Kaduna state on Thursday, 19 September 2019. Photo:Maryam Ahmadu-Suka

Residents of Dan Kande community in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State are the recipients of a free medical outreach from students of Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA.

This is part of the activities marking the Passing out Parade of 630 officer cadets of 63 Regular Course.

The outreach is ongoing as at the time of filing this report.

The academy is offering residents free eye tests, glasses, drugs, dental and laboratory services.

Daily Trust gathered that there will be distribution of 50 fabrics to elderly women,  250 mosquito nets for pregnant and nursing mother’s and 1000 education materials for pupils of LEA Dan Kande where the medical outreach is taking place.

It could be recalled that the academy in July, 2019 conducted a medical outreach in Dogon Fadama, Kontagora local government area of Niger state.

