NCP to INEC: Don’t allow rigging of Kogi, Bayelsa polls

National Conscience Party (NCP) has cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against allowing any form of rigging or manipulation of the scheduled November 16 governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states.

The party also called on INEC to shelve its planned deregistration of political parties, but overhaul its internal mechanisms for effective performance, especially in red flagged areas before elections.

Addressing newsmen, yesterday in Abuja, the NCP National Chairman, Dr Yunusa Tanko, said INEC should learn from its past mistakes, including those of the 2019 elections in order to deliver free, fair, conclusive and credible polls in the two states.

Dr Tanko said NCP was in love with proportional representation, adding that there was need for it to be included in the Electoral Act.

“We observed with dismay the way the 2019 election was conducted with a lot of manipulation and heavy use of money to buy votes against the genuine interest of the people.

“The elections were full of inconsistencies, use of thugs to intimidate voters etc. This is totally unacceptable and condemnable.

“It is our sincere hope that the upcoming Kogi and Bayelsa states governorship elections will show remarkable improvement over the last general elections.

“In respect to the above, NEC resolved that the idea of proportional representation should be included in our Electoral Act, where if a political party wins certain percentage in an election, that party is automatically in government, this will enhance inclusive government with encouragement to the electorate that their votes will count.

“This will help to reduce or eliminate the use of money, encourage participation and party ideology will reign supreme,” Dr Tanko said.

