NCoS suspends nine personnel over alleged Lagos inmate’s $1m scam

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has approved the suspension of three senior officers and six other ranks of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) implicated in the alleged internet fraud, suspected to have been perpetrated by Hope Olusegun Aroke, an inmate serving 24-year imprisonment in Kirikiri Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Lagos.

The spokesman of the service, Controller of Corrections, Francis Enobore, disclosed this on Wednesday evening in a statement he signed on behalf of the Controller General of the NCoS, Jaáfaru Ahmed.

“This is based on the preliminary report of the investigation panel earlier constituted by the Controller General of the Service, Jaáfaru Ahmed, which indicted the officers in the scandal,” the statement added.

The Controller General, who handed down the suspension order, noted that the task of correcting maladjusted persons in the society required a measure of moral rectitude to make positive impact on offenders in custody.

He, therefore, restated the irreversible commitment of the authority to ensure that those without adequate strength of character and integrity are not allowed to taint the sanctity of the NCoS.

