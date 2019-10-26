NCoS begins investigation into alleged criminal activities in Ikoyi centre

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Correctional Service, (NCoS), disclosed that it has constituted an investigative panel to probe the allegations of criminal activities in its Ikoyi custodial centre.

The Public Relations Officer of the service, Controller of Corrections Francis Enobore revealed this while speaking with Daily Trust on Saturday yesterday.

He said two Assistant Controller General of Corrections, CVU Chiabua Fsi (zonal coordinator for Zone A) and M.A Tukur Fsi as well as the Controller of Corrections in charge of the state, Noel Ailewon, have been directed to carry out the investigations.

A publication had alleged criminal activities, including drug abuse, sodomy, bribery, pimping and cash and carry operations in Ikoyi Custodial Centre, Lagos.

“Given the gravity of the allegations, the Controller General, Ja’afaru Ahmed has set up a high powered panel to immediately commence full investigations into the matter to establish the authenticity of the report, identify and bring the culprits to book if found guilty of the allegations”, Enobore said.

Enobore said the Controller General had no intention of arresting or harassing the journalist over his alleged findings.

