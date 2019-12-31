NCFRMI targets return, reintegration of 2.4m IDPs in 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Sen. Basheer Garba Mohammed, has said the main target of the organisation in 2020 would be the return and integration of 2.4m Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the country.

Alkasim Abdulkadir, the Head of Media and Communications Strategy in the Commission, said in a statement that Sen. Mohammed disclosed this when he paid a courtesy call on President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.

Abdulkadir said the visit was to brief the President on the current activities of the agency.

According to the statement, Sen. Mohammed used the occasion to share the new direction of the agency with the President, adding that the NCFRMI’s strategic mandate was the fulcrum for interventions in Nigeria that cater to the needs of 2.4 Million IDPs and other vulnerable people in the country.

“In 2020, my first point of action will be to work with State Governors to return and reintegrate IDPs to their communities. It is time that they begin to live normal lives and feel the pulse of a growing Nigeria,” Sen. Mohammed was quoted as saying.

Since coming to office, the NCFRMI Federal Commissioner has made a commitment to move from the provision of relief items to the care, maintenance and provision of durable solutions that will reintegrate Persons of Concern (POCs) into normal lives where they can thrive.

“I intend to…educate Nigerians on what is available in Nigeria. We will also seek to educate the average citizen on the safe, orderly and regular migration routes to take when traveling abroad so that we don’t lose as many Nigerians,” he added.

He further stated that the Commission will prioritize a campaign detailing the many opportunities available in the country in order to reduce irregular migration.

