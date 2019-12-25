NCFRMI boss felicitates with Persons of Concerns at Christmas

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Sen. Basheer Garba Mohammed has felicitated with Christians and Persons of Concerns on the 2019 Christmas and New Year Celebrations.

Sen. Mohammed, on behalf of the Commission, urged Persons of Concerns and members of the Christian faith to imbibe the lessons of Christ which hinged on humility and righteousness and most importantly, in fostering peace and harmony while in their immediate environment.

In a message of felicitation contained in a Press Release signed by the Head of Media and Communications Strategy in the Commission, Alkasim Abdulkadir, the helmsman at the NCFRMI stated that the: “The Christmas period is not only a period for merriment but also a time for deep reflection on the virtues of Christ, while thanking God for preserving our lives to celebrate another Christmas”.

He also used the occasion to wish the partners and stakeholders of the Commission a Merry Christmas and thanked them for their support in 2019.

Sen. Mohammed further urged Nigerians to show love to Persons of Concerns by sharing their time and resources, especially at this period as exemplified by the teachings of Christ’s divine love.

Earlier on, Sen Mohammed had on behalf of the Commission donated educational materials to pupils and students from IDP Camps and Orphanages at the 2019 Christmas Funfare organized by the Nigerian Television Authority NTA Channel 5 Abuja, where he made commitments for their wellbeing in 2020.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, as a father, cares so much about your wellbeing, he wants you to have access to quality education and healthcare. That’s why he established the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management,” he stated.

