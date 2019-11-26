NCF moves to promote nature-based solution to climate change

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), with the support of some local and international NGOs and corporate organisations, is mobilising Nigerians to promote nature-based solution to climate change.

The foundation, in a programme tagged Climate Action Week with the theme ‘Promoting Nature-based Investment for Climate Resilience in Nigeria’, will mobilize communities, businesses, youths and women for climate action in the country.

A statement signed by the Head, Communications, Oladapo Soneye, said Nigeria is a diverse country with complex environmental crises ranging from flooding in the South, soil erosion and land degradation in the East and desertification and drought in the North, adding that combating these various challenges requires a combination of nature-based solution hence the need to advocate and promote investment in nature-based solution.

“Lagos has witnessed several historical ocean surges displacing people and affecting livelihoods of both coastal and inland communities. The annual incidents are continuously exacerbated by climate change as a result of sea level rise with forced displacement of people across the coastline,” he said.

He said in July 2018, NCF conducted a satellite imagery assessment of how the Lagos coastline has changed over a period of 10 years forcing coastal communities/households to abandon their properties.

