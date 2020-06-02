NCDC releases list of top 20 local govt areas with COVID-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has updated the list of local government areas in the country with high cases of COVID-19 infection.

According to the report, Lagos, which remains the epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria, has 11 out of the top 20 local government areas with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The NCDC record shows that Lagos Mainland council has the highest number (1,274) of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.

Other local government areas in the state with high cases of COVID-19 are; Mushin (458), Eti-Osa (403), Alimosho (239), Kosofe (175), Ikeja (168), Oshodi/Isolo (132), Apapa (131), Amuwo Odofin (129), Lagos Island (111) and Surulere (110).

In the FCT, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has 536 cases to make the top 20 list while Tarauni in Kano State has 248.

Other top councils are; Katsina local government area in Katsina State (242), Maiduguri local government area in Borno State (167), Dutse local government area in Jigawa State (170), Nassarawa local government area in Kano state (152), Oredo in Edo State (126), Bauchi local government area in Bauchi State (114), and Ado Odo/Ota in Ogun State (107).

According to the NCDC, 62,583 samples had been tested as of May 30 and about 10,023 contacts of positive patients had been followed up to the same date.

The report was posted before the updated national tally shot up to 10,578 late Monday evening with 416 new cases.

Daily Trust had reported earlier that the NCDC, on its official Twitter handle, said that 3,122 out of the 10,578 total infections have been discharged, with 299 losing their lives.

