NCDC issues new guidelines on re-opening of churches, mosques

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has issued new guidelines for places of worship in the country.

A statement from the centre yesterday said the guidelines were developed following a review of the recent restriction by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The NCDC offered the following guidelines to reduce the risk of infection in places of worship:

There should be no entry without facemasks.

All attendees and religious leaders must wear a face mask,

People who are sick should not go to places of worship

There should be temperature screening on entry

Hand washing facilities and hand sanitizers should be provided at points of entries and strategic points

Attendance at religious settings should not exceed 1/3 of sitting capacity

Religious centres should be clearly marked such that people sit and maintain two metres distance from each other

There should be no form of direct contact, practices such as handshakes as peace signs are discouraged

Practices that require sharing of materials should be limited, for example, ablution should be performed at home,

Religious centres should be disinfected routinely, before and after worship

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Related

Download Daily Trust News App