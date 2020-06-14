NCDC issues new guidelines on re-opening of churches, mosques

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has issued new guidelines for places of worship in the country.
A statement from the centre yesterday said the guidelines were developed following a review of the recent restriction by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.
The NCDC offered the following guidelines to reduce the risk of infection in places of worship:
- There should be no entry without facemasks.
- All attendees and religious leaders must wear a face mask,
- People who are sick should not go to places of worship
- There should be temperature screening on entry
- Hand washing facilities and hand sanitizers should be provided at points of entries and strategic points
- Attendance at religious settings should not exceed 1/3 of sitting capacity
- Religious centres should be clearly marked such that people sit and maintain two metres distance from each other
- There should be no form of direct contact, practices such as handshakes as peace signs are discouraged
- Practices that require sharing of materials should be limited, for example, ablution should be performed at home,
- Religious centres should be disinfected routinely, before and after worship
