NCC: Yoruba youths commend Buhari on Akande’s appointment

The Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Professor Adeolu Akande as Chairman of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC).

In statement signed by the Council’s President, Aare Barrister Oladotun Hassan, said Professor Akande is a distinct role model per excellence, with right intellectual acumen and human resource management capacity to lead the nation’s telecommunication industry hub.

Hassan further noted that Professor Akande is a man of qualitative and unquestionable character with superlative experience to serve the nation.

