  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NCC to rid schools, airport, hotels of pirated books
ADVERTISEMENT

NCC to rid schools, airport, hotels of pirated books

By Christiana T. Alabi, Lagos   Published Date

The Director General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), John O. Asein has disclosed plans of the Commission to clean up streets, schools, airports and hotels of pirated books because of the enormous loss this causes publishers.

Asein spoke during an interview at the Intellectual property symposium themed ‘The bane of counterfeit pharmaceuticals and piracy’ organised by U.S. Mission in Nigeria and the American Business Council, in partnership with the Government of Nigeria and members of the private sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, many people have died under the weight of piracy while many have taken loans and never recovered as a result, noting that the impact cannot be valued in monetary terms alone.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.