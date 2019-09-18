NCC to rid schools, airport, hotels of pirated books

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), John O. Asein has disclosed plans of the Commission to clean up streets, schools, airports and hotels of pirated books because of the enormous loss this causes publishers.

Asein spoke during an interview at the Intellectual property symposium themed ‘The bane of counterfeit pharmaceuticals and piracy’ organised by U.S. Mission in Nigeria and the American Business Council, in partnership with the Government of Nigeria and members of the private sector.

According to him, many people have died under the weight of piracy while many have taken loans and never recovered as a result, noting that the impact cannot be valued in monetary terms alone.

