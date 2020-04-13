NCC to build ICT parks to propel socio-economic transformation

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has embarked on the building of six Information and Communication Technology (ICT) parks to promote socio-economic transformation of Nigeria.

A statement on Monday by NCC’s spokesman, Dr. Henry Nkemadu, said the ICT Parks are to provide Innovation Labs and Digital Fabrication Laboratories (Fablabs) for use by ICT innovators and entrepreneurs to turn their ideas into products and prototypes.

He also said the parks would provide a commercial hub for ICT capacity building and digital skills; create employment and entrepreneurial activities, and facilitate smart city deployment across the Digital Industrial complex.

“An initiative of the current leadership of NCC, the ICT Parks Project involves the construction and equipping of fully-functional Tier-4 Digital Industrial Complex (DIC) in each of the six (6) geo-political zones across the country”, Nkemadu said.

The project concept is designed to support the Federal Government’s ICT–related policies by facilitating the availability and accessibility of ICT services across the country and to promote their usage across all sectors, he added.

The ICT Park consists of laboratories for ICT innovations and Commercial Hubs providing capacity building to ICT startups and entrepreneurial activities.

The Parks are designed to have fast internet service (broadband) and constant power supply, he added.

