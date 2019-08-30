NCC decries rising rate of cybercrimes

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Communications commission yesterday decried the increasing rate of cybercrimes in the country.

The NCC called on service providers to collaborate with it in educating their consumers on how to safeguard themselves against cybercriminals.

The Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau of the NCC, Felicia Onwoegbuchulam, made the call in Kano yesterday during the commission’s 52nd edition of consumer town hall meeting.

Represented by the Deputy Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, Alhaji Isma’il Adedigba, Onwoegbuchalam said the meeting was aimed at sensitizing the consumers on the dangers associated to cybercrimes.

She said without educating the consumers about cybercrime trends and ensuring safe use of connected devices, cybercriminals would continue to make cyberspace unsafe.

She described consumers as key stakeholders in the ongoing fight against cybercrimes in the country.

