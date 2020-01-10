NCAC DG, Runsewe, jailed for alleged court contempt

ADVERTISEMENT

An FCT High Court yesterday convicted and sentenced the Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, to jail for alleged contempt of court order.

Justice Jude Okeke ordered that Runsewe be kept in the facility of the Nigerian Correctional Service in Kuje “until he purges himself of the contempt order of court”.

The judge further ordered that the Inspector-General of Police should give effect to the order committing Runsewe to custody.

He held that the order would serve as deterrent to others who abuse office and disobey court orders with disdain, describing the act of the NCAC DG as highly contemptuous.

The judge gave the order in a motion from a suit filed by Ummakalif Ltd against the DG NCAC, the FCT Minister, the Federal Capital Development Authority, and the Minister for Culture and Tourism, over the sealing of the Arts and Crafts village in Abuja.

The motion of the claimant sought for an order of court committing Runsewe to prison for contempt of the order of court made on the December 15, 2017, which had insisted that status quo be maintained.

The claimant’s counsel, Oguche Agbonika, told the court in the contempt proceeding that in flagrant disobedience to the court’s order, Runsewe directed his staff to put a banner that the area (some portions of Arts and Craft Village), which is the subject matter of the suit, be closed due to repair works. He said the NCAC DG further directed his staff to remove and demolish the roofs of buildings belonging to the claimant.

While Runsewe informed the court that he had “honestly” made the mistake of removing the roofs of buildings of the claimant, the court noted that there was no evidence that the roofs were replaced.

“Due to the unrepentant conduct of the party cited, this court in exercise of its inherent powers, sentences the Director General of National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe to prison, that is to say, Kuje correctional centre until he purges himself of the contempt order of court made on 15th December 2017, by replacing the roofs to their previous state” Justice Okeke held.

The court adjourned the substantive suit to March 16 for hearing.

