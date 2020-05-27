NCAA urges domestic airlines to diversify into cargo operations

ADVERTISEMENT

Apex Aviation regulatory agency, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has urged Nigerian airlines to diversify into domestic and international cargo operations to make up for the expected fall in passengers after the COVID-19 lockdown

The NCAA Director General , Capt. Musa Nuhu, gave the advice during an Aviation webinar organized by SY&T Communications in collaboration with Aelex Partners with the topic ‘Flying into Turbulent Skies, Safely Navigating COVID-19 headwinds: Survival Strategies for Nigerian Aviation.’

The DG stressed that the aviation sector had evolved over the years and airlines must innovate to cope with the increasing profitability challenges.

Nuhu hinted that the agency had made moves to strengthen its regulatory functions in the industry by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with aviation bodies globally.

Specifically, he said the NCAA would strengthen its economic regulations through partnership with organisations such as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the United States, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), as well as the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

He expatiated: “A lot of people think of NCAA as only about safety, technical but we also have a technical role in economic regulations and economic development of the industry and that is a department we are working to strengthen.

“We have already signed an MoU with a lot of organizations, FAA, IATA, I was supposed to sign with ICAO, we are working with EASA. Also the industry needs to help itself by thinking out of the box and innovating, the industry has changed, we must innovate and we must adapt to these changes to survive”, the NCAA boss added.

