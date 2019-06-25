NCAA investigates Helicopter landing on Benin – Ore expressway

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Tuesday said it was fully aware of the viral video of the Helicopter that landed on the Benin – Ore expressway.

It said initial reports indicate that the Helicopter is owned by Tropical Arctic Logistics Ltd. with registration number 5N – BVQ and aircraft type AW139.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Pilot was compelled to land between Benin and Ore in an unscheduled diversion to pick up someone”, said the spokesman of NCAA, Mr. Sam Adurogboye, in a statement today.

He said the NCAA has commenced full scale investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the unscheduled diversion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As soon as the investigation is concluded, the outcome will be made public”, he added.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App