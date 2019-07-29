NCAA audits Air Peace, certifies planes airworthy

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority has completed “a thorough technical audit” of Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest airline.

It said the audit revealed that all the operational aircraft in the fleet of the airline were “airworthy.”

General Manager, Public Relations of the NCAA, Sam Adurogboye, said the audit was not limited to the recent hard landing incident involving the airline.

The Airline’s B737-300 aircraft with Registration number 5N- BQO had lost tyres and nose-wheel on landing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

According to the NCAA, the Accident Investigation Bureau “is currently carrying out an in-depth investigation into the incident to determine the immediate and remote causes responsible for this particular incident as required by International Standards stipulated in International Civil Aviation Organisation Annex 13.”

Adurogboye said the authority awaited the conclusion and report of the AIB.

He said the audit was conducted to ensure the airline was in compliance with extant Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations and to forestall a reoccurrence of the incident.

