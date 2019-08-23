NBC offers scholarship to 10 primary pupils annually

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Bottling Company Limited (NBC) on Friday announced that, as part of its cooperate social responsibility, the company now offers scholarship to the 10 best graduating pupils from Medile primary school situated in Kumbotso, the company’s host local government area.

This was disclosed by NBC’s Managing Director Georgios Polymenakos during a ceremony to officially present and handover water and education projects executed by the company in Kano state to the state government. According to him, the company has successfully constructed a block of classrooms and also donated furniture to the primary school.

On the intervention done by the company on water, the MD stated that, host communities will now be getting their water supply from 2 drilled tube wells connected to the main water supply network constructed by the company adding that the move by the company will ensure good and qualitative water supply to over 20 communities in addition to water supply to the immediate Chalawa host community from the NBC plant.

“It is very important to note that, the water project executed by NBC will constantly supply over 270, 000 people every day with clean portable drinking water thereby lessening the communities hardship in accessing good water supply and also enhance their health and living condition, ” said the MD.

Earlier, the management team of the company had paid a courtesy visit to Kano state governor Dr Abdullahi Uma Ganduje in his office. Receiving the team, Governor Ganduje who was represented by his Deputy Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna maintained that Kano State Government was quiet aware of what the Nigerian Bottling Company is doing in terms of corporate social responsibility around area where they operate for the benefit of the teaming residents.

